Line Thrower Extends Wind Vessel Capabilities

Pneumatic Line Thrower (PLT®) specialist Restech is offering service operation vessel (SOV) owners in the wind industry a preview of a new system developed to satisfy rising demands for flexibility in towing and mooring operations.

A scale model of an innovative Remote Launcher TI will be on display on the VIKING Life-Saving Equipment stand (EC-40) at WindEurope 2025, held at Copenhagen’s Bella Center, April 8-10. As part of the modular design, its remotely triggered launcher will fit seamlessly together as a fixed line thrower with the emergency towline.

The scale model introduces the potential for a Remote Launcher that can be brought to market at a fraction of the cost of the project-specific remote launchers which Restech has previously developed to customer specifications.

“We have undertaken several government projects involving remote control launchers, but they have been supplied for special requirements and in small numbers,” says Petter Olsen, Chief Marketing Officer, Restech Norway AS. “The knowledge we have gained has been critical in developing a comprehensive understanding of the challenges of the remote launch option and for finding cost effective solutions.”

One driver for innovation has been Norway’s Ocean Charger consortium, which is developing technologies to transition SOVs to zero emission battery power. Objectives include enabling SOV recharging offshore, rather than to return to port. To support this, a line is launched from the charging point to the receiving vessel, with the line lifted from the water.

Olsen also sees wider application for the competitively-priced Remote Launcher TI, where Restech’s PLT systems have established a strong maritime and offshore market presence based on their safety, efficiency, and straightforward operation. Fixed or steerable launchers could be deployed to enhance safety in various operations.

“Turbine barges or rigs are often under tow for 30-50 days in open seas,” says Olsen. “If a towing wire breaks, the original line can easily become entangled. For a reasonably modest cost, one launcher could be mounted on each corner of the barge or rig, with the unit in the best position launching an extra line in an emergency or in heavy seas.” The launchers would be easily dismantled after use, he adds.

Looking further ahead, Olsen suggests that operationally-proven Remote Launchers are likely to be one of the solutions that come under consideration for autonomous ships, whether used for mooring or emergency purposes. He also acknowledges that the suggestion falls beyond the scope of the preliminary rules under development for maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS) at the IMO.



