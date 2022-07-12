Cox Marine Names Heasman EMEA Sales Director

Diesel outboard engine specialist Cox Marine announced it ahs appointed marine industry specialist Harry Heasman as its Sales Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The new regional position strengthens the company’s focus on wholesale activity within EMEA as it builds a global sales structure for the CXO300 diesel outboard engine.

Bringing over a decade of experience working, Heasman has been immersed in the U.K. sailing scene from a young age and now cruises in the Solent on both power and sail vessels.

Effective immediately, his areas of responsibilities at the British manufacturer include: developing, managing and implementing sales and aftersales strategies; building and maintaining the sales and support network; and leading and motivating partners to achieve business targets.

Heasman starts at Shoreham-based Cox Marine as it progresses from engine development to full-scale product manufacturing, with a second shift now in place to increase production of the 300 hp CXO300 engine as demand rises.

Heasman said, “To be part of a business that truly innovates and aims to revolutionize the marine industry is of great appeal. I am really looking forward to this opportunity with Cox Marine to help bring an innovative, new and unique product – a high performance, low marine emission, low TCO (total cost of ownership) diesel outboard – to market. Whether it is commercial operators looking to navigate further and operate for longer periods with reduced down time, or leisure users wanting high performance from an easily accessible and safer fuel source, the CXO300 ticks a lot of boxes.

“I will be working closely with our distribution partners to ensure that Cox products are offered as standard by the industry’s leading OEMs and refit yards, providing customers with an easy option of selecting a propulsion system that offers reduced emissions, better fuel economy, increased safety and high performance. My aim is to help Cox to become a brand that is synonymous with customer service excellence, delighting our clients throughout the whole sales, delivery and support process.”

Gavin Wesson, CEO of Cox Marine, said, “I would like to welcome Harry to our growing team. I am confident that his industry knowledge and contacts, background in establishing and managing distributor and dealer networks, and his familiarity with the nuances of the marine sector, will be of great benefit to the company. The addition of such an experienced sales manager in this key position provides fresh impetus in our drive to build on the significant progress we have made in EMEA countries in developing brand awareness with customers and OEMs alongside our valued distribution partners.”

Cox Marine noted further Sales Director announcements will follow in the coming months for separate regions, as the company finalizes a robust global sales structure to work in line with the 30-strong distributor network covering 100 countries.