Crescent Towing Adds New Escort Tug for Port of Savannah Operations

New Orleans-based marine towage provider Crescent Towing announced it has taken delivery of its newest tugboat, Angus R. Cooper II.

The new escort tug was constructed at Blakeley BoatWorks in Mobile, Ala., to be added to Crescent's ship assist operations in the Port of Savannah, Georgia. It is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516E EPA Tier 4 engines, each producing 3,004HP to power Kongsberg 255 fixed pitch azimuthing drives (z-drives).

This vessel is named in recognition of The Cooper Group’s longtime Chairman and CEO.

“Surprising my father by naming our newest and most technologically advanced tugboat after him was a high privilege for a proud son and memory that I will forever cherish,” said Scott H. Cooper, president of Crescent Towing. “My father’s impact on our industry and The Cooper Group will be realized for generations and with the naming of this special vessel, I’m honored to recognize the wonderful legacy that he continues to build every day.”

Keith Kettenring, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Crescent Towing, said, “The Port of Savannah continues to experience transformative growth, and our deployment of the M/V Angus R. Cooper II, our newest and most technologically advanced tugboat, marks another important step in our continued commitment to best foster the port’s growth and ensure the safest and most efficient ship assist operations.”

“Constructing the M/V Angus R. Cooper II, the first of a series of world-class ship assist towing vessels that Blakeley BoatWorks is building for Crescent Towing, is a new high-water mark for our company,” said Swathin Kannalath, managing director of Blakeley BoatWorks. “Building Crescent Towing’s first 6,000HP tier 4 z-drive was an exciting challenge for our team and we’re eager to continue our work in building these incredible vessels that will best facilitate U.S. import and export activity for decades to come.”

The Angus R. Cooper II achieves ABS FFV1 class notation with firefighting systems (FFS-), main engine driven fire pump and twin remotely operated fire monitors, each capable of 5,230 GPM output at 145 PSI. The vessel is 92 feet long, 38 feet wide and drafts 19 feet.

The vessel is built to ABS classification Maltese cross, A-1 towing, AMS, full ocean service, FFV1, international load line, UWILD and escort class towing. The tug, designed by Crowley Engineering Services, has a fuel capacity of 44,193 gallons and a portable water capacity of 16,862 gallons.