Crew of Pacific Warden Released

Offshore vessel operator Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) has informed that seven of its crew members of the Pacific Warden, abducted in a pirate attack offshore Equatorial Guinea in November, have now been released.



According to a press release, after 31 days in captivity, the crew were met by senior representatives from SPO. Immediate medical checks and other necessary arrangements were organized, and all have now returned to their homes.



“I would like to recognize our crew members and their families for the extraordinary courage, resilience and patience they demonstrated throughout this ordeal," said Managing Director, SPO, Peter Langslow.



Peter added: "We are relieved that it has been possible for the crew to be reunited with their families in time for the Christmas and year-end holidays, and SPO will continue to provide them with our full support in recovering from the trauma of the event.”



SPO is grateful to the relevant authorities and other parties that assisted during the incident.



For reasons of confidentiality and safety, SPO will not be making any further comment.