Crew Rescued After Cargo Ship Fire Off Philippines

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has responded to a fire on board the Castphill XV in the vicinity waters of Patungan Maragondon, Cavite.

At approximately 4:27AM on March 30, BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) successfully rescued seven crew members, including the vessel’s captain, who sustained only minor injuries.

At around 7:35AM, the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Maragondon, Cavite, rescued an additional five crew members, who were then transported to CGSS Maragondon for medical attention.

The Castphill XV departed Delpan in Manila on Saturday, headed to Culion in Palawan. It was loaded with general merchandise, hardware materials, sacks of rice, cement and fuel placed in metal containers.

The PCG has initiated an investigation to identify the cause of the fire incident.



