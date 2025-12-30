Fincantieri's WASS Snags Torpedo Deal

Fincantieri’s underwater systems subsidiary WASS has secured its largest contract to date, winning an order from the Indian Navy to supply Black Shark Advanced (BSA) heavyweight torpedoes for the service’s Scorpène-class submarine fleet.

“This agreement represents a strategically important step for Fincantieri in India,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, noting the country’s growing role as a global naval hub and a key player in maritime security.

The contract, valued at more than €200 million, covers the supply of BSA torpedoes for six Scorpène-class submarines currently in service with the Indian Navy. Deliveries are scheduled between 2028 and 2030, with production to be carried out at WASS’s facility in Livorno, Italy, which serves as a national center of excellence for underwater systems. The award comes as WASS marks its 150th anniversary.

The Black Shark Advanced torpedo is already in operational service with the Italian Navy and six other international navies, and is positioned by the company as a benchmark solution in the heavyweight torpedo segment, combining advanced operational capabilities with high reliability and competitive life-cycle costs.

Beyond the torpedoes themselves, the contract also includes the supply of launch systems for the Scorpène-class submarines, along with maintenance equipment and spare parts, providing an integrated support package to the Indian Navy.

For Fincantieri, the deal strengthens its footprint in India, a market the group has identified as a strategic priority for long-term growth. The company sees the agreement as a platform to deepen industrial cooperation and pursue additional opportunities in the Indian naval and subsea defense sector.



