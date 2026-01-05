Wind Power LAB Names New Chief

Wind Power LAB (WPL), a Danish specialist in blade inspection and wind turbine consulting services, has appointed Lene Hellstern as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Hellstern brings over 24 years of experience in the global onshore and offshore wind industry, with a background in developing wind farms, managing technical teams, and shaping O&M strategies.

She is known for her expertise in wind resource assessment, site suitability, and root cause analysis of operational challenges.

WPL is a division of GEV Group, and the appointment marks the beginning of what the company described as a new phase of growth. Hellstern’s leadership is expected to help scale WPL’s blade risk assessment and turbine consulting services as demand rises for cost-effective, data-driven wind energy solutions.

“Wind Power LAB has long been regarded as the ‘blade whisperer’ of the wind turbine industry and the go-to team for blade-related expertise. I am thrilled to be joining the organization and look forward to working closely with the team to build on its strong foundation.

“Wind energy is central to the green energy transition, and by combining technical excellence with innovative, risk-adjusted maintenance solutions, we can continue to optimize performance, reduce costs and enable the next generation of onshore and offshore projects,” said Hellstern.