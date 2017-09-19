Seacor's New Crewboats Enter Service

Two newbuild next generation CrewZer Class catamarans, SEACOR Puma and SEACOR Panther, have been delivered and have entered service for SEACOR Marine.



The vessels were designed by Incat Crowther and built by Astillleros Armon in Spain and are unique in their capability to transfer personnel and equipment to offshore platforms at maximum speeds in excess of 40 knots.



The design features 30 percent more deadweight capacity than its predecessor, while offering equivalent service speeds, Incat Crowther said.



SEACOR Puma and SEACOR Panther retain the structure and certification for 150 passengers of their predecessors, but are fitted out in a more comfortable 76 seat configuration with an overnight crew cabin. All 76 passengers are accommodated in large reclining seats, fitted with privacy partitions, reading lights and device charging ports, equivalent to long haul Business Class. The main deck also features a hospital, ship’s utility room, self-service café bar and four passenger bathrooms. Modern surfaces, furnishings and LED lighting complete the comfortable experience.



Upstairs, the wheelhouse is ergonomic and functional with dedicated work spaces. Vision over both ends of the vessel is excellent from the forward and aft control stations.



Crew are housed below deck in spacious, comfortable accommodations. The port hull features a fully-equipped galley, crew mess, two twin cabins and a bathroom. The starboard cabin has five twin cabins and a bathroom.



Fitted with four Cummins QSK95 main engines, each producing 4,000hp (2,983kW) driving Hamilton Jet HT-810 water jets, SEACOR Puma and SEACOR Panther have a top speed of 42 knots. On-station maneuvering is enhanced through a pair of retractable bow thrusters.

Electrical power is provided by two Cummins QSM-11 generators in addition to a deck-mounted standby genset. The DP-2 ABS-classed vessels are also fitted with Class 1 fire-fighting equipment to and are very capable fast offshore vessels.

Principal Dimensions

Length Overall: 187’ 10” / 57.25m

Length Waterline: 176’ / 53.65m

Beam Overall: 41’ / 12.5m

Draft (hull): 5’ 8” / 1.7m

Depth: 14’ / 4.27m

Construction: Marine grade aluminium



Capacities

Fuel Oil: 25 437 gallons / 96,288 liters

Fresh Water: 6,870 gallons / 26,000 liters

Grey Water: 680 gallons / 2,564 liters

Black Water: 680 gallons / 2,564 liters

Passengers: 150

Crew: 16

Deck Cargo: 200 long tons / 203.2 metric tons



Propulsion and Performance

Speed (Service): 35-40 knots

Speed (Max): 42 knots

Main Engines: 4 x Cummins QSK95

Power: 4 x 4,000hp / 2,983kW @ 1,720rpm

Propulsion: 4 x Hamilton HT-810 waterjets

Bow Thrusters: 2 x Veth VL-150

Main Generators: 2 x Cummins QSM 11

Standby Generators: 1 x Cummins QSM11



Regulatory

Flag: Republic of Marshall Islands

Class / Survey: ABS + A1, HSC Crewboat, Restricted Service, OE, + AMS, + DPS-2, FF Capable