Crosby Tugs Merges with SEA.O.G

U.S.-based marine services and transportation companies Crosby Tugs and SEA.O.G Offshore have merged to focus on delivering installation support and operations and maintenance services for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

“We are looking forward to continuing to support the ever-changing energy market, and with the combined synergies, we are going to be in a better position to service our clients. Our team is ready to drive the future forward.” Kurt Crosby, CEO of Crosby Tugs.

The new combined fleet has 130 inland and offshore towboats and a fleet of over 400 barges, in addition to dozens of industry professionals across several business units.

The companies will bring the ADAPT feeder barge concept to market. ADAPT is a stable, semi-autonomous delivery and installation platform for Wind Turbine Components, Foundations, Scour Protection, and Cable lay.

"The offshore wind industry must 'ADAPT and Evolve' as we like to say," James Clouse, CEO of SEA.O.G. Offshore. "That's where we come in. We work to address the regulatory and operational challenges facing developers in this quickly evolving industry."

Crosby Tugs' Director of Special Projects Aaron Guidry said, "We are thrilled to invest in an innovative company that is working tirelessly to address the needs of the offshore wind industry and, in doing so, foster a better, more sustainable blue economy."