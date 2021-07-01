Crowley Appoints Claybrooks as Chief Marketing Officer

Crowley Maritime Corporation has appointed John Claybrooks to the newly created position of chief marketing officer, leading the company’s strategic marketing and communications to enhance and differentiate the Crowley brand across its worldwide services.

In this new role, Claybrooks leads all marketing and communications functions for the global enterprise, including the harmonization of integrated marketing and communications for all business units and geographies. His strategic responsibilities focus on adding value for the company’s customers and partners through innovative strategies that maximize digital capabilities as part of the company’s growth activities.

Claybrooks, who is based in Jacksonville, Fla., is a seasoned marketing and communications professional. He leads digital and traditional advertising and marketing, external communications to media and stakeholders, creative design, employer brand and employee communications.

“John has demonstrated experience in enhancing brands through marketing, external and internal communications and maximizing digital strategy,” said Crowley’s Jim Pennella, senior vice president, corporate services. “He is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving excellence and achieving results, and he will play a leading role helping align our brand to the growth we seek as a company. Along with his business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) perspective, we are fortunate to be able to leverage his transportation and logistics experience across rail, trucking and now maritime.”

Claybrooks comes to Crowley from Schneider, where he served as the vice president of marketing and corporate communications. Before Schneider, he held various leadership roles in marketing and communications at leading companies such as CSX, Dow Chemical, Home Depot, Procter and Gamble and IBM. Claybrooks earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Vanderbilt University, a Juris Doctorate from Emory University’s School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.