Crowley Awarded $66.2 Million MSC Contract

Jacksonville, Fla. based Crowley Government Services Inc. has been awarded a $66,167,978 contract for the operation and maintenance of six U.S. government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels.

The vessels under this award include the container, roll-on, roll-off ships USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo (T-AK 3008); USNS SGT William R. Button (T-AK 3012); USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010); 1st LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011); USNS GYSGT Fred W. Stockham (T-AK 3017); and USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009).

Work will be performed worldwide, with an expected completion date of September 30, 2027.

Crowley was one of six bidders for the contract, which was awarded by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC). The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years is $343,239,181.