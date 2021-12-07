Crowley Commits to Net-zero GHG Emissions by 2050

As the maritime industry collectively struggles to chart the course toward decarbonization, Crowley today committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 2050, pursuing a path aligned with the latest climate science to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

What this means is an overall reduction of 4.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year for the maritime and logistics giant.

“Crowley is on a mission to become the most sustainable and innovative maritime and logistics company in the Americas,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. “Working together with our customers, suppliers, policymakers and others across our value chain, we can meet the climate crisis head on.”

While Crowley has the corporate heft to make substantial changes, it too realizes that partnership is the pay, and in the regard the company is creating partnerships across the industry with government and non-governmental organizations, including Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, which is focused on the North American maritime value chain, and the World Shipping Council focusing on the global container shipping industry.

To achieve visibility into its total emissions footprint, Crowley has engaged Salesforce to co-develop a greenhouse gas emissions monitoring and modeling platform that will provide benchmarking, transparency and customized disclosures.

“With Sustainability Cloud, Crowley can now have a 360 view of its carbon footprint, with automated dashboards that provide real-time, actionable insights so they can take meaningful climate action across their supply chain,” said Ari Alexander, GM of Salesforce Sustainability Cloud.

Other activities to date include introducing an all-electric tugboat and development of alternative energy vessels and offshore wind services. The company formed a New Energy division that will provide offshore wind services in the U.S. and is developing a program that will allow customers to select more sustainable fuels.