Crowley Names Jors Chief Naval Architect

Crowley has appointed Charles "Charlie" Jors as chief naval architect for the company’s engineering services. He will lead Crowley’s vessel design and marine engineering teams.

With nearly 20 years of naval architecture and marine engineering experience, Jors has served in previous leadership roles on complex projects, involving vessel design and development, construction, structural analysis, conversion and modification.

Since joining Crowley in 2010, Jors has played an active role expanding the company’s engineering services capabilities for maritime partners and customers. Most recently, as director of offshore engineering, he focused on leading engineering efforts related to the offshore wind market by combining existing and new technologies into one platform to optimize installation of wind turbine components.

“Charlie’s extensive and diverse knowledge and robust experience make him a natural fit for this position,” said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. “As chief naval architect, he will provide the leadership needed to meet Crowley’s strategic objectives while advancing the innovative services we provide to serve the evolving needs of our customers and industry.”

While with Crowley, Jors has held integral roles in various notable projects such as leading the team that developed the parbuckling procedures for the Costa Concordia wreck recovery. He also has served as a project engineer focused on mooring, stability, and structural aspects of oil and gas module loadouts and offloads. In addition, he has managed tug and barge vessel designs to outfit deck barges for the installation of subsea pipes.

Jors earned a bachelor’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan and holds a professional engineering license.