Crowley Wins Navy Contract Worth Up to $343.3 Million

Crowley said it has been awarded a contract for the operation and maintenance of six government-owned Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) vessels, a unit of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC).

Crowley Government Solutions will carry out the contract, providing crewing and sustained support to enable rapid deployment of equipment and supplies as needed to aid U.S. military operations in remote regions around the world. Between deployments, the company will ensure extensive maintenance to enhance the vessel’s mission readiness.

“Crowley is proud to continue serving the U.S. military’s logistics needs through the successful operation and maintenance of Maritime Prepositioning Force vessels,” said Shiju Zacharia, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Government Solutions.

“We are honored that the U.S. government continues to see Crowley as a high performing, reliable source and strategic partner throughout its operations and supply chain and allowing us to demonstrate our commitment to our military across the globe.”

The term of the contract is one year with four option years. The contract carries a maximum value of $343.3 million.