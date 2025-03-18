Crowley’s American Energy LNG Carrier Enters Domestic Service

Crowley has raised the U.S. flag on American Energy, marking the start of operations of the first domestic liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier to transport U.S.-sourced natural gas to Puerto Rico.

Crowley and Naturgy have entered into a multi-year agreement that provides for the regular delivery of the U.S. mainland-sourced LNG to Naturgy’s operating facility in Penuelas, Puerto Rico.

This will provide Puerto Rico with increased access to the reliable supply of U.S.-produced LNG, helping address the island’s ongoing power demands.

The Crowley-owned carrier American Energy, which has capacity of 130,400 cubic meters (34.4 million gallons) per voyage, will operate in accordance with the U.S. Coast Guard Authorization Act of 1996.

The 900-foot-long (274 meters) vessel has a CAP 1 rating, certifying its top rating for safety and vessel condition, and its compliance with all regulatory requirements.

At capacity, each delivery of LNG aboard American Energy provides enough energy to power 80,000 homes for a year.

American Energy will be crewed by U.S. mariners and provide regular service from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Puerto Rico.

“The entry into service of American Energy marks a significant step for fuel supply reliability in Puerto Rico for our energy grid, which will greatly benefit our people. This partnership is an initiative to act using existing regulations to increase access to a U.S.-based LNG source that expands our options for the stabilization of our energy grid, as we work towards providing our residents and businesses a more consistently reliable power generation source,” said Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico Governor.

Crowley also operates the full-service marine Isla Grande cargo terminal in San Juan for its container and roll-on/roll-off vessels, including two LNG-fueled ships, and logistics services.

The company delivers more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its LNG Loading Terminal in Penuelas, and provides ocean delivery and land transportation using ISO tank containers.

“We are proud and privileged to expand U.S. LNG availability in Puerto Rico in partnership with Naturgy. LNG is an ample, reliable energy source available in the U.S. that provides a more resilient and lower-emission option as part of our nation’s energy portfolio for quickly serving the growing power needs of Puerto Rico while supporting American jobs, American energy production and U.S. national security,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of Crowley Corporation.