Cruise Brands Star Cruises, Dream Cruises Come Back

Resorts World Cruises announced the return of two iconic Asian cruise brands – StarCruises and Dream Cruises. The Resorts World Cruises brand was used temporarily to restart cruising in Asia post-Covid and will be reverting to its roots over the last 30 years. The brand transition period will take approximately three months with the renewed ambition to reinforce StarCruises and Dream Cruises as pioneers of the Asian and global cruising industry.

Launched in June 2022, Resorts World Cruises has welcomed close to 2 million passengers, setting the foundation for this momentous transformation. Now, as part of this historic revival, our fleet will transition under both iconic brands:

• The Resorts World One cruise ship will be renamed Star Navigator, joining Star Voyager under the StarCruises banner.

• Genting Dream will continue under the Dream Cruises brand.

Genting Dream, the flagship of Dream Cruises, will be homeported in Singapore all year round, offering itineraries to Malaysia and Thailand.