'Cruise Conversations Live' to Headline Cruise Ship Interior Show

As the cruise industry rebounds from its COVID hiatus, more than 25 cruise lines, designers, outfitters and sustainable accreditation experts are scheduled to be sharing their expertise at this year’s Cruise Conversations Live, taking place at Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America June 7–8, 2022.

Cruise Conversations Live’s official Conference Partner is Passenger Ship Interior & Refurbishment Review and the official sponsor is NEWH. The conference will give life to the conversations everyone is talking about in the cruise interiors industry, including the keynote Addressing Project Delivery Challenges – exploring the global supply chain challenges – and the leading session of day two’s sustainability focus Designing to Last. Other conference sessions include the opening keynote, Leaders Debate, and What Makes Great Design Great.

This year, Cruise Conversations Live America will be taking place in the conference theatre and across the show floor, with intimate workshops embedded on exhibitor booths. Marine Design 101, taking place on the SMC Design booth, is a must-attend for any supplier planning on expanding their business into the cruise ship interiors industry.

Participating cruise lines include Holland America Group, Royal Caribbean Group, Hurtigruten, Virgin Voyages and Norwegian Cruise Line. Design studios speaking include SMC Design, Studio DADO, YSA Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, Petra Viktoria Design and Steen Friis Design.

Attend for your only opportunity to hear from, and speak to, George Scammell (Holland America Group), Sascha Lang (Royal Caribbean Cruises), Thomas Westergaard (Hurtigruten), Trond Sigurdsen (YSA Design), Helena Sawelin (Tillberg Design of Sweden) and Petra Ryberg (Petra Viktoria Design).

