Cruise Ship Crewmember Medevaced Near Florida

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from the cruise ship Serenade of the Seas, 80 miles west of Tampa, Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.



A Serenade crewmember reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders the man was suffering from abdominal pain, and a Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended the man be brought ashore.

An Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced the 34-year-old man and flew him to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

“This situation was an outstanding example of the how our watchstanders and aircrews work together to respond to any and all calls for help at sea.” said Chief Warrant Officer Jonathon Trude, Sector St. Petersburg watchstander, “The ability of watchstanders in St. Petersburg to assess the situation, recognize the proximity of the Serenade and launch the aircraft resulted in a positive outcome.”

Serenade of the Seas is a Radiance-class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International and in service since 2003.