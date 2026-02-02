Cruise Ship Makes Record Panama Canal Transit

The Panama Canal marked a significant milestone on Monday with the inaugural transit of the Neopanamax cruise ship, Disney Adventure, the largest passenger vessel by capacity and gross tonnage ever to transit the interoceanic waterway.

The passage of the ship, 208,000 gross tons and with capacity for approximately 6,700 passengers, took place as part of her positioning voyage. The cruise ship measures 342 meters in length and 46.4 meters in beam.

The Disney Adventure is one of five cruise ships completing their inaugural transits during the 2025–2026 cruise season, along with AIDAdiva, Brilliant Lady, Celebrity Ascent, and Star Seeker.

For fiscal year 2026, more than 40 Neopanamax cruise ship transits are expected to transit the canal.

Previously, the record for the largest passenger vessel to transit the canal was held by Norwegian Bliss, with a capacity of 5,000 passengers and 168,000 gross tons.

Added to the Disney Cruise Line fleet in 2025, the Disney Adventure was built at the Meyer Werft shipyards in Germany and is homeported in Singapore, from where she operates three- and four-night itineraries at sea.

The vessel accommodates approximately 6,700 passengers which is supported by a crew of 2,500 and features 2,111 staterooms.

Notable highlights include bow artwork featuring Captain Mickey, Marvel Landing, the longest roller coaster at sea, and the Disney Imagination Garden, which includes a three-deck castle installation.



