CSL's New Diesel-electric Laker Arrives in Halifax

CSL’s new diesel-electric self-unloading bulk carrier—the first of its kind on the Great Lakes—arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on March 27, following its maiden voyage from the Chengxi Shipyard in Jiangyin, China.

The new purpose-built Nukumi will enter service in late April, transporting deicing salt from Windsor Salt’s Mines Seleine mine in the Magdalen Islands to stockpiles throughout Quebec and Eastern Canada.

The 26,000 dwt ship is the first diesel-electric laker and the first single point loader to operate in Canada.

Equipped with diesel-electric tier 3 engines and a unique hull design, Nukumi is expected to emit approximately 25% less greenhouse gas emissions and 80% fewer harmful air pollutants compared to the previous vessel servicing the same salt routes, according to CSL.

The ship's fixed, single point of loading system with a single hopper into which the salt is loaded, combined with a cargo handling system that eliminates the need for the vessel to shift during loading, will improve the efficiency and safety of cargo operations, CSL said.