Great Lakes' First Diesel-electric Bulker Starts Maiden Voyage

The first diesel-electric bulk carrier built to operate on the Great Lakes has set sail on its six-week maiden voyage from Chengxi Shipyard in Jiangyin, China to Halifax, Canada.

Canada Steamship Lines' new 26,000 dwt self-unloader Nukumi is scheduled to enter service at the start of the 2022 navigation season. The purpose-designed vessel will be used to ship deicing salt from Windsor Salt’s Mines Seleine mine in the Magdalen Islands to stockpiles throughout Quebec and Eastern Canada.

Equipped with diesel-electric tier 3 engines and a unique hull design, Nukumi is expected to emit approximately 25% less greenhouse gas emissions and 80% fewer harmful air pollutants compared to the previous vessel servicing the same salt routes, according to Canada Steamship Lines.

In addition to being the first diesel-electric laker, the vessel will also be the first single point loader to operate in Canada. The ship's fixed, single point of loading system with a single hopper into which the salt is loaded, combined with a cargo handling system that eliminates the need for the vessel to shift during loading, will improve the efficiency and safety of cargo operations, Canada Steamship Lines said.

