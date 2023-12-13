CSOV IWS Skywalker Delivered

Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) announced its IWS Fleet subsidiary has taken delivery of the new commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) IWS Skywalker from shipbuilder China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. (CMI).

After transit to Europe, the vessel will commence the first out of three charter contracts at the world's largest offshore wind farm—Dogger Bank, in the U.S.—in the first quarter of 2024.

The purpose-built IWS Skywalker is the first of a series of six identical sister vessels, with the remaining five vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025.

The Kongsberg Maritime-designed vessels are equipped with 3D compensated gangway and crane systems.

The hybrid-powered vessels will be among the first vessels in the industry capable of zero-emission operations. IWS noted the vessels have several “industry firsts”, such as the largest battery packs in the industry with solar panels for additional charging, and a novel hull and propulsion design that increases operability and reduces emissions. The vessels are the first in the industry to have the “DNV SILENT” notation, which focuses on minimizing the impact on marine life below water.

Lars-Henrik Røren, IWS CEO, said, “We are thrilled to take delivery of IWS Skywalker, a milestone achievement for Integrated Wind Solutions. IWS is now well-positioned to deliver on the strategy of bundling vessels with integrated services. We look forward to the next chapter in the IWS journey of providing high-quality services to our clients and contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Christopher Heidenreich, COO and Managing Director of IWS Fleet AS, said, “Our suppliers have worked tirelessly with our team to successfully deliver the best possible vessel. IWS Skywalker marks a new chapter for IWS Fleet where we will showcase our operational capabilities. IWS Fleet is committed to sustainable and efficient operations, and we look forward to starting our first charter contract for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in Q1.”