CTM Rolls Out Kaiko Systems' Software Fleetwide

Berlin-based Kaiko Systems said it is partnering with C Transport Maritime (CTM) to roll out its software on CTM’s entire fleet under technical management, consisting of 30 dry bulk carriers.

By using Kaiko Systems' software, CTM will be able to streamline crews’ manual technical operations on board and make routine operations such as inspection and maintenance more data-driven and proactive, the company said.

"Speed and accuracy are key to technical management," comments Francesco Canepa, Technical Director at CTM. “Kaiko Systems is able to verify and structure data into dynamic analysis automatically. This gives us visibility on how thorough our safety regime is carried out and allows us to identify off-hire risks and take action for our clients earlier.

"We expect that working with Kaiko Systems will bring further improvements to our fleet performance and operational efficiency.“

Canepa also highlighted the level of transparency CTM can now bring to their clients. “With Kaiko Systems, it’s now possible for our clients to have up-to-the-minute assessment of their vessels at both a macro and a granular level. This can be overall condition rating, pictures, trends, and even the effort crews spend on maintaining the vessel's health condition,” he said.