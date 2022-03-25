Cummins B4.5 Marine Genset and Engine Make European Debut

Cummins Inc. announced the European launch of its new B4.5 marine generator set and propulsion engine, expanding the hybrid compatible packages beyond the current QSB6.7 and QSL9. The pairing was debut in late 2021 at the Pacific Marine Expo, a commercial fishing event in Washington U.S, with an anticipated mid-to-late 2022 production release.

Available separately or as a hybrid package, the B4.5 engine and genset are two of Cummins’ smallest, but mightiest marine offerings. Based on the proven industrial engine, the B4.5 is available for commercial and recreational propulsion applications, compliant with IMO II, ST V and ECD 2 regulations without the use of aftertreatment. This lightweight, power dense engine packs a punch, offering a power range of 102 – 250 horsepower (76 – 186 kW).

“With the excitement around the B4.5 coming to the marine market, customers have placed orders for the commercial generator as well as the propulsion offering in government, commercial, and recreational vessels. The B4.5 shares many of the proven QSB6.7-M marine specific components in a smaller footprint,” said Patrick Deegan, Country Leader - Ireland.

“The power ratings of (150-250 hp propulsion) and (76-129 kWm for auxiliary) offer no compromise when it comes to fuel economy, durability, and reliability that our customers leverage in their operations. Understanding the 99kW commercial genset node is very popular in certain markets, we anticipate the B4.5 genset package with a Stamford alternator will be an easy choice when selecting power for operators for years to come.”

The B4.5 engine is available with a base warranty of 24 months or 1,000 hours for high output and light duty applications; 24 months or 3,000 hours for intermittent duty applications; or 24 months or unlimited hours for continuous duty and prime power applications. The B4.5 marine offerings are backed by Cummins’ network of more than 9,000 service and dealer locations around the globe.