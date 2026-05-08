CSI Announces 2026 Schedule of Content

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America has announced its 2026 schedule of content, set to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 9 - 10 June, 2026. The packed schedule, in partnership with NEWH, is IDCEC-accredited and tightly curated to be the most relevant conference for US-based cruise ship interiors professionals to attend all year.

The speaker line-up features industry experts from across Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, Holland America Line and Regent Seven Seas. Topics explore what’s next in cruise design and guest experience from evolving mega trends, adapting cruise interiors for the land-based resort experience, and designing for achievable sustainable outcomes to new technologies driving the industry to work smarter and the blossoming refurbishment market in the US. Join the session Design mega trends: The Why behind design for meaningful cruise experiences to understand how top creative and operational minds extend guest experience beyond ‘Instagram Moments’ and deliver deeper, authentic experiences.

Technical teams, project managers and designers alike can delve into the realities of their role – and how to elevate their practice with How to Work Smarter. The panel, moderated by Alix Loiseau, Director, Virtual Design and Construction at Royal Caribbean, will present viewpoints on the cutting edge of project management, including what’s changing about the way cruise interiors are designed and delivered and what new technologies and workflows ensure an efficient project. Later, the refurbishment-focused panel Refurbishment, Modernization and Expansion, will explore the changing face of the refurbishment market with Lisa McCabe, VP Hotel Refurbishment at Carnival Cruise Line, Joseph Miorelli, Associate VP Newbuild, Revitalization and Technical Project at Royal Caribbean, and Chris Earl, CEO, Grand Bahama Shipyard at Grand Bahamas Shipyard. The fast-paced corner of the industry is experiencing a boom, and with the Grand Bahamas Shipyard opening two new piers in the last year, refurbishment and modernization projects for ships based in the US are likely to change drastically in the coming years.

For those looking to explore pure interior design topics, the program adds a brand new track. Alongside the stand-out schedule of content, which includes a spotlight on the latest perspective on curating compelling and authentic guest experience, visitors can experience The Design Deck. The focused activation presents the latest case studies from SMC Design, YSA Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden and JOI-Design, through a mix of show-round creative visual displays and content sessions. Dig into the needs and limitations of preserving and elevating designs in newbuild sister ships with JOI-Design, or explore how Hurtigruten and YSA Design are reflecting nostalgic, authentic Norwegian design with their new coastal class.

Visitors can support their business’ sustainability goals through educational content and show floor features with the perennial favourite Sustainable Design Summit (SDS) and all-new Sustainable Materials Library, supported by Cruise & Ferry Interiors. This year’s Sustainable Design Summit is titled Breaking the cycle: How designers’ impact measurable sustainable outcomes and is led by sustainability pioneers Marriott International, Holland America Line, Brightmark, and Carnegie Textiles.

The fully interactive session will feature small groups that will workshop what it means to design an innovative, eco-friendly space from the beginning to end of the design process. Their output will be a set of guidelines which provide the guardrails and inspiration for sustainable products and circular design.

CSI Americas is co-located with Hotel and Resort Design (HRDS) South, catering exclusively to those involved in the design of world-class hotels, resorts, and private island destinations in the Southern States, Caribbean, and Latin America. Vistors of CSI Americas also receive access to the HRDS conference program, tapping into insight and inspiration from hospitality design leaders Sonesta Hotels, Four Seasons, Sandals,The Parker Company, Grupo Vidanta, and more.

Visit the website for the full schedule and speaker line-up. To attend this industry leading conference, register for your free pass here.



