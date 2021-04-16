Cummins Introduces New EPA Tier 4 Engine

Cummins Inc. launched the QSK60 EPA Tier 4 / IMO III at Cummins Marine’s virtual showcase on Wednesday, April 14. The new EPA Tier 4 compliant selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment system is being paired with the QSK60 engine to address the impact of stricter emissions regulations on commercial marine markets in North America. The new system mitigates downtime and improves total cost of ownership, the manufacturer said.

“For a lot of customers in the marine market, uptime is their biggest concern,” said Eddie Brown, market segment leader for Cummins Marine. “How much they can get done and when they can get it done—makes or breaks their success. So, we are providing a solution for our high-horsepower marine market that will help customers comply with emissions regulations without increasing their total cost of ownership. Our new QSK60 EPA Tier 4 / IMO III solution addresses this need.”

During the showcase, product manager Carlos Ortega presented information about the QSK60 Tier 4 model; and the company launched the B4.5 engine, extending the range of lower horsepower offerings for marine applications and PrevenTech Marine.

Cummins’ QSK60 EPA Tier 4 / IMO III product is now available for limited production.