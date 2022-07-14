Cummins Names Rumsey Its First Female CEO

Cummins said Thursday that Tom Linebarger will end his term as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will assume the role of President and CEO.

Rumsey will be the seventh CEO and first woman to lead the company since it was founded in 1919.

"Linebarger will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors and in an Executive Chairman role, working directly with Rumsey on specific initiatives that position the company for continued success, including completing the pending acquisition of Meritor," Cummins, which makes marine engines, said.

Once-in-a-generation talent

"Jen is a once-in-a-generation talent and the right leader for Cummins at this important time in our history,” said Linebarger. “She has been my partner in developing the Destination Zero strategy, which sets forth how the decarbonization of our industry will be a significant growth opportunity for Cummins.

"Her background as an engineer and technology expertise provides her a deep understanding of the major technical changes taking place and how to capitalize on them. Jen uniquely understands our customers and business, having worked in many different parts of the business during her more than 20-year career, and in every role, she has consistently delivered results.

Most recently, she led our global operations as COO during one of the most challenging periods in our history, delivering record revenues and dramatically improving product quality and our market position while addressing unprecedented supply chain constraints. Most importantly, Jen is a principled leader who cares deeply about our stakeholders. We share a common vision for Cummins, and I am confident that Jen will lead Cummins into an even more prosperous future.”

Rumsey said: "I am honored and proud to be appointed the next CEO of Cummins and excited about what the future holds for the company,” said Rumsey. “Growing up in Columbus, Indiana, where Cummins was founded, and spending most of my career here makes this announcement incredibly meaningful. I am grateful to Tom for his support and mentorship over the years and to the Board for their confidence in my leadership.

"My technical background, business experience, and focus on people, purpose, and impact have prepared me for this moment. At Cummins, we build solutions that serve our customers’ needs and better our planet both now and in the future. At a time when technology is evolving more rapidly than at any point in our history, we must emphasize the critical role people play in our collective success. By putting people at the center of everything we do, we will power the path to decarbonization and advance our mission of powering a more prosperous world.”

Bio

Rumsey began her Cummins career working in Research and Technology, primarily focused on advancing technology to reduce criteria pollutants from diesel engines. Since then, Cummins said, she has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility and impact, including bringing new platforms and technologies to the market, driving improvements in product quality, and developing the capability of global teams.

According to Cummins, Rumsey has also been deeply engaged with some of the company’s most important original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

"The leadership roles Rumsey has held include President of Components, where she oversaw a global portfolio of business units that delivered profitable growth while ensuring power solutions met performance and emissions goals, and Chief Technical Officer, where she led strategic investments in key technologies and applications to transition to lower carbon emissions products, laying the foundation years ago for the company’s New Power Business and Destination Zero strategy. Prior to Cummins, Rumsey worked for a fuel cell technology company," Cummins said, sharing Rumsey's bio.

Cummins' new CEO is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Society of Automotive Engineers, the Purdue Engineering Advisory Council and Women in Trucking Association.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.