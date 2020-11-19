Cummins Unveils Stage V Solution for European Inland Waterways

Power solutions provider Cummins announced its new X15 Stage V solution for vessels operating on European inland waterways will launch in 2021. The Stage V certified product offers a power range from 500 to 600 hp (373 to 447 kW) for key applications including bow thrusters and main propulsion.

“Cummins’ X15 Stage V solution is an integrated engine and aftertreatment package designed and developed in-house. This delivers the optimum balance of performance and efficiency adhering to the latest emissions standards,” said Cedric Merveillaud, Cummins Director of Marine Sales Europe.

In addition to the ease of install, Cummins' X15 Stage V offering provides cost savings for operators thanks to the preengineered solution, the manufacturer said, adding that customers will benefit from the completely integrated package that is covered by manufacturer warranty and supported by a Cummins' dealer network in Europe.

Cummins said its X15 engine is proven in a range of industrial applications with high power density. Its strong transient response across the rev range is enabled by the Holset VGT turbocharger. Cummins XPI fuel system delivers a precise quantity of fuel at ultra-high pressures. With robust electronic engine controls, it enables flexibility in injection timing to maximize fuel economy and performance while minimizing exhaust emissions.

Stage V is the most stringent emissions regulation in Europe. Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) emissions are set at the extremely low level of 0.4 g/kW-hr, requiring the use of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment. Particulate matter (PM) emissions are limited to just 0.015 g/kW-hr, and with the addition of a new particulate number (PN) count it effectively 99.9% of all PM is eliminated. A diesel particulate filter (DPF) is required to achieve this near-zero level. Cummins’ exhaust aftertreatment system includes diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), DPF and SCR technology in a two-piece unit, designed to fit easily into the engine compartment, with good service access.