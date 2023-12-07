Curtin Maritime Names Vicky Ellis SVP of People Management

Maritime services provider Curtin Maritime announced it has appointed Vicky Ellis as its new Senior Vice President of People Management. Ellis will play a pivotal part in Curtin Maritime’s ongoing efforts to attract, retain and train top talent within the industry.

Ellis brings a wealth of experience to Curtin Maritime, having previously served as the Director of Learning and Development at Crowley, a position in which she made significant contributions to the company’s workforce development and training programs.

“We are so excited to welcome Vicky to the Curtin Maritime family,” said Martin Curtin, CEO at Curtin Maritime. “Her expertise in learning and development, coupled with her strategic approach to talent management, will be instrumental as we continue to expand our operations and position ourselves as an industry leader. Vicky’s leadership will be crucial in ensuring that our team is equipped with the necessary skills and resources to meet the demands of our growing business.”

In her new role, Ellis will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of people management, including recruitment, employee development, and talent retention strategies.

“I am thrilled to join Curtin Maritime and be a part of an organization that is dedicated to not only achieving excellence in its operations but also prioritizing the professional development and well-being of its employees,” said Vicky Ellis. “I look forward to contributing to Curtin Maritime’s continued success by fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.”