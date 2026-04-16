Cyclus Marine Vessel Lifecycle Specialist Joins Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Cyclus Marine, the newest company under Wilhelmsen Ship Management, brings together specialist technical capabilities across the full lifecycle of oceangoing vessels. The company combines well-known services with an experienced and dedicated staff spanning a global reach.

Cyclus Marine supports vessels across all major stages under one brand:

Newbuilding

Dry-docking

Riding crews

Retrofits

Conversions

Recycling

Cyclus Marine is built on three principles: trust, precision, and specialization. The model emphasizes continuity of people, disciplined project execution, and strong governance, reducing risk in technically complex operations.

The same teams known from Wilhelmsen Ship Management remain in place, now operating through a dedicated lifecycle platform designed to simplify engagement and sharpen delivery.

By consolidating services under one brand, Cyclus Marine gives shipowners and managers a clearer entry point to lifecycle expertise, while remaining closely integrated with Wilhelmsen Ship Management.