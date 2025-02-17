Marine Link
Monday, February 17, 2025
Dales Marine Services Appoints McLean

February 17, 2025

Euan McLean as its new Business Development Manager Dales Marine Services (DMS). Image Courtesy DMS

Dales Marine Services (DMS) appointed Euan McLean as its new Business Development Manager. Euan will play a key role in helping the company achieve its ambitious growth plans and expand into new sectors and industries while consolidating its position as a leading dry dock and steelwork provider, maintenance, ship repair, mobilization, and ship lay-up services from five major Scottish ports. 

McLean joins DMS at a key point in the company’s growth, with record turnover and increased headcount. He spent 16 years in the energy industry working in various roles, including offshore, operations, and sales, across 9 years in Aberdeen. Following this, he spent 7 years based in Singapore and the Middle East, where he led a large team of Sales, Field Service, manufacturing, & Engineering professionals across multiple countries. Euan brings a strong skill set and an excellent reputation for relationship building, growth team motivation, and leadership.

