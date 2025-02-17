Dales Marine Services Appoints McLean

Dales Marine Services (DMS) appointed Euan McLean as its new Business Development Manager. Euan will play a key role in helping the company achieve its ambitious growth plans and expand into new sectors and industries while consolidating its position as a leading dry dock and steelwork provider, maintenance, ship repair, mobilization, and ship lay-up services from five major Scottish ports.

McLean joins DMS at a key point in the company’s growth, with record turnover and increased headcount. He spent 16 years in the energy industry working in various roles, including offshore, operations, and sales, across 9 years in Aberdeen. Following this, he spent 7 years based in Singapore and the Middle East, where he led a large team of Sales, Field Service, manufacturing, & Engineering professionals across multiple countries. Euan brings a strong skill set and an excellent reputation for relationship building, growth team motivation, and leadership.