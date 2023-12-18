Dales Marine Services Buys 20 Welding Generators

U.K. based ship repair and marine services form Dales Marine Services announced it has acquired 20 new welding generators from MB Plant, Peterhead.

The newly acquired welding generators are replacements for older machines and will be utilized on-site at Dales Marine facilities including Aberdeen, Leith, Greenock and Troon, as well as remotely at clients' sites, as required.

Dales Marine said its main facilities have been experiencing a steady increase in the number of vessels coming to their docks for scheduled maintenance and repairs, and the new welding generators will aid in the fabrication of new steelwork, and support ship repair and maintenance operations.

Gary Norrie, project manager at Dales Marine Services based in Aberdeen, recently led this project. He said, "The new diesel welding generators will provide a more flexible solution at our sites. The new equipment offers welders superior welding performance, and simultaneous use of welding and 110V/415V AC auxiliary power. They will prove invaluable when working on the docked vessels at our yards or remotely. The Dales Marine team regularly work on remote-based projects, and the new welding generators are expected to be a game changer for them.”

Paul O'Brien, the operations director at Dales Marine Services, mentioned that the company has also invested significantly in new plant and vehicles which are due to arrive within the next few weeks. They will be ready for operational use after the Christmas break.