Damen Acquires I.M.E Group

Damen has announced the acquisition of Southampton-based I.M.E Group Ltd. The acquisition follows close collaboration between the two parties since the opening of Damen Services’ UK Service Hub in 2021.

This investment in the UK industry expands the range of services available to clients throughout the UK in their day-to-day operations. With this step, Damen’s UK customers are assured of access to on-site support, mechanical and electrical engineering, docking services, parts supply, and maintenance for both Damen and non-Damen vessels.

Damen opened its UK Service Hub in 2021 with the aim of providing lifecycle support to operators of Damen vessels in the region. The company operates a global network of such hubs, offering its clients fast and reliable local services.

When planning to open its UK Service Hub, Damen Services selected the strategic location of Southampton due to its proximity to the marine traffic and large number of work boats in the English Channel area.

Founded in 2006, I.M.E specializes in the provision of 24/7 repair and maintenance support to clients in the maritime and energy sectors. Its services cover everything from day-to-day breakdowns to turnkey projects.

In 2023, the close cooperation between Damen Services and I.M.E led to the two companies signing an MoU. With this, Damen Services received access to I.M.E’s facilities, including office space, workshop, yard and equipment, and was able to grow its service operations in the UK.

Damen Services UK has further expanded its support to UK clients with the recent opening of an office in Portchester. The new office is located adjacent to a docking site with synchrolift facilities.