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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Fishermen Find Ukrainian-Made Naval Drone in Greek Island Cave

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 8, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Greek authorities are investigating a drone boat found by fishermen in a cave on the Ionian island of Lefkada, police and coast guard sources said on Friday.

It was not clear how the Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vehicle (USV) reached Greek waters. Fishermen located it late on Thursday.

Preliminary findings indicate the MAGURA V3-type sea drone was fitted with three detonators, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

One source said the vessel was loaded with explosives, though Greece's army could not confirm this.

Bomb disposal experts began dismantling the drone, removing its batteries, while divers were deployed at the scene. Security forces will lead the investigation to establish its technical characteristics and possible purpose, a military official told Reuters.

Investigators are examining whether the drone was intended to target ships carrying Russian oil in the wider Mediterranean, a coast guard source said.

A maritime security source said the vessel may have been part of a shipment of such drones or could have drifted off course after a signal failure.

(Reuters)

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