Damen to Build Fast Ferry for South Korean Operator

Damen Shipyards has signed a contract to build a new Fast Ferry 4212 (FFe 4212) for South Korean ferry operator KT Marine.

The vessel ordered by KT Marine is already under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and is expected to be ready for delivery by mid-2024, the Dutch shipbuilder said.

The latest vessel for KT Marine marks the seventh Damen’s fast ferry built for the Korean market, and the fifth to be built for South Korean operators.

“Our management team holds a strong belief that our choice of Damen for the Fast Ferry 4212 will enable us to elevate our service to the highest standards, comfort and reliability for our valued customers,” said Og Yeol Bag, President of KT Marine.

The FFe 4212 is a 42-meter long aluminum catamaran that can carry up to 423 passengers and has a maximum speed of 40 knots.

The power required to achieve such speeds is provided by four main engines delivering 5,760 bkW of power to four waterjets.

KT Marine will be deploying the new vessel on a route between Yeosu harbor and Geomundo Island, off the south coast of South Korea.