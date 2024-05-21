Damen to Deliver First Electric Tug in Middle East

Damen Shipyards and SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group, have signed an agreement for the lease and purchase of an all-electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513.

The RSD-E Tug 2513 will be the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East, according to Damen.

The tug, which is 25 metres in length with bollard pull of 70 tonnes, is capable of manoeuvring even the largest vessels and can undertake two or more assignments before being recharged, which takes two hours.

Following the successful launch of the class in August 2022 in the Port of Auckland, New Zealand, Damen Shipyards began series production on speculation with an initial run of six vessels.

The first to be completed has now departed Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and is en route for Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. There it will join the tug fleet operated by maritime services provider SAFEEN Group.

Damen’s Financial Services (DFS), a subsidiary of Damen Shipyards, is providing a leasing package to support the purchase. DFS offers this service as it enables clients to finance their transition to a more sustainable future. DFS has recently acquired a second RSD-E Tug 2513 which is available on a lease-to-own basis.

“We are delighted to be working with SAFEEN Group as they once again lead the way in setting new standards in sustainability in the Middle Eastern maritime community,” said Pascal Slingerland, Damen Shipyards Regional Sales Director, Middle East.