Damen Delivered New Workboat for SAFEEN Group

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a new Shoalbuster 3209 to SAFEEN Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group. The vessel was named Al Mirfa, after a coastal community located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, in a ceremony that took place at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem in the Netherlands.

The vessel, which will primary be used for buoy maintenance, features a shallow draft, extensive unobstructed deck, a heavy-duty deck crane, waterfall winch and towing pins, stern roller and a FiFi1 fire-fighting system. Additional buoy clamps and chain stoppers have been added. The vessel will also be utilized for towing activities, with a bollard pull of over 45 tonnes, as well as other support activities both in the ports and offshore.

SAFEEN Group already operates a Damen Shoalbuster 2609 model that was delivered in 2016, and in 2019 the group took delivery of two Damen ASD Tugs 2411.