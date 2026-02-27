Damen Delivers Multi Cat 3113 Vessel to Leask Marine

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Multi Cat (MuC) 3113 to Leask Marine. The vessel was named C-Trojan in a handover ceremony at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld’s location in the Netherlands. The MuC 3113 is a versatile vessel, purpose-built for Leask Marine’s requirements.

The company’s fleet includes a Damen MuC 2712, named C-Force. Thanks to its stock building program, Damen delivered this vessel in six weeks following the signing of contract back in 2021. On this occasion, Damen was able to use a proven stock hull to construct a custom vessel.

Among other things, Damen has outfitted the MuC 3113 with a DP1 dynamic positioning system, as well as a four-point mooring system, and has amended the layout of the vessel. This has included creating a separation between working and accommodation areas to help ensure crew well-being.

Leask Marine, located in Scotland’s Orkney Isles, operates a fleet of vessels, equipped with in-house designed and fabricated tools and equipment. Leask Marine performs a wide range of operations including marine construction, towage, salvage, diving and ROV operations. The MuC 3113 is designed to support a range of marine sectors worldwide, including offshore wind and HDD marine works, PLGR clearance, subsea cable landings, wave and tidal energy projects, dredging, marine construction, and towage operations

Following the handover, C-Trojan is heading directly for its first project, the contract having been secured prior to the completion of construction.