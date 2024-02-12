Damen Delivers Newbuild Dredger to Indonesian Customer

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has delivered the first-of-its-series Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 600 to an Indonesian customer, PT. Dua Samudera Perkasa.

The vessel was sold immediately after completion at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard. It form part of a complete dredging package, which includes ship transportation, training of the crew on location as well as dredge spares to facilitate maintenance duties.

The CSD600, which is being shipped as deck cargo at present, is a brand-new type of dismountable dredger, recently added to the Damen standard range of dredgers.

The dredger has a cutter power of 250 kW and a maximum dredging depth of -16 m. Its main activity will be performing river maintenance dredging operations on the island of Kalimantan in Indonesia for PT. Dua Samudera Perkasa, which is a key player in the port industry on the island.

The powerful dredger, which has been named Jhoni 58 after the son of the owner, was extensively inspected at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard by the owners’ representatives.

After various test on the onboard systems, the technical acceptance was signed and the CSD600 was towed to Rotterdam. There, it was placed on deck of a heavy lift carrier for transport to Indonesia.

“We are honored to have been chosen to deliver the first cutter suction dredger and first-ever CSD600 to PT. Dua Samudera Perkasa. We feel that this brand-new CSD600 design will fit their operation perfectly. We look forward to the Jhoni 58 arriving on site and starting operation,” said Inge Hoogenboezem, Damen’s Sales Manager.