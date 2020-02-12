Damen Develops BWT Ex Deckhouse

Dutch shipbuilding and engineering conglomerate Damen Group said that it has developed standard Ballast Water Treatment Ex certified deckhouses that can withstand slamming of waves.



The deckhouses can be placed on the open deck of a tanker vessel, it said in a press release.



Since a container construction is not designed to withstand the forces of wave slamming on the open deck of a tanker vessel. Damen has developed a deckhouse with an eight millimeter wall thickness that is able to withstand wave slamming forces. Fully meeting the requirements of the classification societies.



Each deckhouse is delivered as a pre-assembled solution, including the ballast water treatment system with all internal piping and wiring, for easy integration into the vessel. If needed, a booster pump unit can be integrated to ensure sufficient pressure without modifications to the existing ballast pumping system.



The Ex approved UV reactor, filter and CIP unit are contained within the deckhouse, as is the optional booster pump unit. The lamp drive cabinet, control cabinet and optional booster pump VFD are installed outside the deckhouse and within the vessel’s safe zone.



Damen has built these deckhouses for various tankers with 1000/ 1500 /2000 m3/h ballast water treatment systems. These deckhouses are constructed at the Damen yards in Europe and China. In the proximity where the deckhouse is placed on top of the vessel in a repair yard.



The deckhouse is an ideal ‘plug and play’ solution, with the absolute minimum of downtime for the vessel in the repair yard.