Damen, Herman Sr. ink Multi-Purpose Vessel LOI

New MPV brings increased versatility to workboat sector.

Damen Shipyards Group and Herman Sr. have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the construction of a new Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) 4916. The LOI was signed during the Offshore Energy exhibition in Amsterdam on 26 November by Jeroen van Woerkum on behalf of Damen and Chris and Erwin van Dodewaard of behalf of Herman Sr.

Next level versatility

The MPV 4916 will be the first in a series of vessels combining the qualities of the Damen Shoalbuster and Multi Cat series to offer next level versatility in the workboat sector.

The vessel’s versatility results from numerous factors. These include its multiple means of positioning such as spud poles, four-point mooring, DP2, and even beaching. With this, the vessel is able to maintain position in all circumstances, in waters shallow and deep.

The 16-metre beam ensures the stability to accommodate an array of equipment, hosted by the vessel’s ample deck space. This includes a moveable, hydraulic A-frame, and two knuckle boom cranes, the aft crane featuring an active heave compensated winch.

The MPV 4916 provides accommodation for up to 34 persons. The safety and comfort of those on board is assured with the vessel’s SPS code accreditation, and full MLC2006 compliance. The MPV 4916 also boasts COMF-3 notation thanks to its extreme low levels of noise and vibration.



Broad scope

As a result of its flexible nature, the MPV 4916 is able to undertake a broad scope of work. Amongst the operations it can perform are transportation of cargo, and maintenance duties for the offshore energy sectors, diving support operations, pipeline work, and cable maintenance and repair.

Plus, with the capability to carry its own 14-metre carousel containing approximately 350 tonnes of cable, the vessel can undertake cable laying operations in areas larger vessels cannot operate. This includes, with its beaching capability, connecting cables to shore.

An eye on sustainability

The design is also future proofed with an eye on advancing maritime sustainability. Initially, the MPV 4916 will be powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system. A Damen Marine NOX Reduction System ensures its compliance with IMO Tier III requirements.

The vessel is also prepared for conversion to full electric propulsion in the future. Additionally, the design provides the necessary space to convert to use of dual-fuel methanol engines when the associated technology reaches maturity in the coming years.

A boat that ticks the boxes

John Krielaart, the Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld Design & Proposal Engineer responsible for the MPV 4916, said, “This is a boat that ticks all the boxes. The MPV 4916 allows for the use of a single platform and crew to perform the widest possible range of workboat operations. The standard vessel can be reconfigured for change of use, or for project specific tasks, offering added value.

“This is not the first time that Herman Sr. have worked with us on the development of a first in series vessel. The company is to be praised for its willingness to embrace new solutions. We, as Damen, are very fortunate to have such a pioneering client to join us on our journey of maritime innovation.”

Long-term relationship

The Van Dodewaard family, owners of Herman Sr. have been clients of Damen for over 75 years. Over the years, their company has taken delivery of numerous Damen Shoalbusters and Multi Cats and has often been the launching customer for a new vessel type. Construction of the MPV 4916 is expected to commence early next year at Albwardy Damen’s Sharjah shipyard in the Middle East, with delivery anticipated in 2027.