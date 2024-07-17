Damen Inks Deal to Build Six ASD Tugs for Middle Eastern Operator

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has signed a contract with Western Coast Port Services (WCPS) to construct six ASD Tugs.

This order consists of five ASD Tugs 2813 and one ASD Tug 3212, which will be operated at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Port.

For this order, Damen is adapting the vessels to suit the Middle Eastern climate by incorporating additional air-conditioning and cooling equipment, ensuring optimal performance in the region’s challenging conditions.

“With its fast delivery, customization and lifecycle support, Damen demonstrates a very client-centric approach that ensures that the vessels it delivers are not just ships, but solutions tailored to our unique needs,” said Karim Barakat, CEO of WCPS.

“The order for these six new tugs underscores WCPS’s unwavering dedication to enhancing their operational capabilities and maintaining high standards of service in port services. It is a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence in the maritime industry, ensuring the highest level of service for their clients and stakeholders,” added Emre Turkoz, Damen’s Regional Sales Director.