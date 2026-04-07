Damen Launches Multi-Purpose Vessel for the Portuguese Navy

Damen Shipyards Group has launched the NRP D. João II a Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) 10720 for the Portuguese Navy. The vessel entered the water at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on April 7.

The launch event took place in the presence of Vice Admiral Pires on behalf of the Portuguese Navy, Rear Admiral Neculae representing the Romanian Naval Forces, His Excellency Paulo Alves Cunha, Ambassador of Portugal in Romania, and Her Excellency Mrs Willemijn van Haaften, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Romania.

A vision by the Portuguese Navy

The MPV 10720 originates from a concept proposed by the Portuguese Navy to create a multi-functional naval platform capable of undertaking a wide range of duties according to its concept of operations.

The vessel has a high degree of system autonomy. It is designed for unrestricted service in tropical and moderate environments and is suited for multi-purpose activities such as oceanographic research, environmental control, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maritime surveillance and support tasks.

Collaboration and technical realization

Following a competitive tender process, Damen signed the contract in 2024. The project received funding through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), part of the NextGenerationEU program. The funding is managed by Recover Portugal (PRR).

Building on the Portuguese Navy’s vision, Damen worked with its customer, co-makers and suppliers to refine the design and bring it to life. This collaboration has also led to the development of Damen’s new Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) range, spanning 7,000–9,000 tons, which integrates military-grade technology with proven standardised solutions for cost efficiency and rapid delivery.

A ship honoring Portugal’s maritime heritage

The vessel is named in honor of the Portuguese King who ruled from 1481–1495 and is renowned for his support of Portugal’s Age of Discovery. Sea trials of the vessel are scheduled later this year, after which she will join Damen-built frigates NRP Bartolomeu Dias and NRP D. Francisco de Almeida in the Portuguese Naval Fleet.