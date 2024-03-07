Damen and Saab Agree to Export C-71 Submarines

Damen Shipyards and Saab have agreed to export the advanced expeditionary C-71 submarines, which have been developed for the Royal Netherlands Navy to replace the current Walrus class.

The agreement doubles the long-term prospect of employment and income for the Netherlands Naval Cluster with the replacement of the Walrus submarines by Saab-Damen.

Saab and Damen have been working together since 2015 to build, modernize, and maintain the new expeditionary submarine for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

The two companies have now also agreed to offer their advanced expeditionary submarines to Canada, which is looking to replace their diesel-electric submarines.

The expeditionary submarine is based on the successful, proven, and future-proof design of the A26 submarines.

It incorporates the latest capabilities and technologies, while the modular design allows room for customizability as well as new technologies as they develop, ensuring relevance for decades to come, according to the companies.

For this new expeditionary design, Saab is working closely with Damen Shipyards and a range of Dutch suppliers, with the support of the United Kingdom.