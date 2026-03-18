Damen Shipyards Group to Deliver Stan Patrol 5009 Vessels to Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard

On March 12, following a tender procedure, the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands and Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract for the delivery of three Damen Stan Patrol (SPa) 5009 vessels for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. The new vessels will replace three Damen SPa 4100 vessels that have been in operation for over 25 years.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard is a joint effort comprising the constituent countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the region. The coast guard will operate the SPa 5009 vessels, which are expected to be delivered in early 2029, for maritime surveillance, detection, and assistance at sea, such as police duties, border patrol and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Damen delivered the current SPa 4100 vessels, Jaguar, Panter and Poema to the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard in the 1990s. Replacing the aging vessels with new tonnage will provide the coast guard with the capability for increasingly efficient operations and reduced maintenance requirements.

Additionally, at 50 meters in length, the SPa 5009 is over 7 meters longer than the predecessor vessels. This additional length will allow the vessels to operate with more comfort in higher sea states and for longer periods.

In many ways, the SPa 5009 represents the evolution of the earlier vessels. The SPa 4100 was the first Damen vessel to apply the Enlarged Ship Concept. With this, Damen designed the vessels with a long, slender hull to reduce vertical acceleration, enhancing onboard comfort and operational capacity in heavy seas.

This paved the way for the development of the Axe Bow, featured on the SPa 5009, which allows the vessel to cut through waves, reducing both slamming and fuel consumption.

Custom solution

To fully meet the requirements of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, Damen will customize the standard design of the SPa 5009. This includes provision of specified levels of crew comfort, a high level of systems integration and additional firefighting (FiFi) capabilities.

Additionally, Damen is to deliver a comprehensive integrated logistics support (ILS) package, providing the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard with the resources necessary to operate and maintain the vessels’ systems throughout the lifecycle.

To enable the coast guard to perform its duties at night and in poor visibility, Damen is outfitting the three vessels with modern sensors, such as advanced radar and electro optical sensors.

In addition to the delivery of the SPa 5009 vessels, Damen will also provide the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard with four Interceptors 1102 – both larger and faster than the RHIBs currently in operation with the coast guard.

An Interceptor will be deployed onboard each of the SPa 5009 vessels, while the additional vessel will be used for training and maintenance rotation purposes. With the capability to operate at speeds of up to 50 knots, the Interceptor 1102 is an ideal tool to support anti-smuggling operations.