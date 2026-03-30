Damen Signs Contract to Deliver Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 to the Polidano Group

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Polidano for the delivery of two Combi Freighters (CF) 3850. The Malta-based company will use the vessels primarily for the transport of aggregates for its construction business. The new vessels will be named Denise P and Julia P in honor of Polidano family members.

Polidano approached Damen due to the reputation of the CF 3850 in the market. The company will use the vessels to replace a single vessel it currently operates, thereby significantly increasing its cargo capacity.

Polidano typically transports aggregates from Montenegro to Malta. The CF 3850, with its box-shaped hold and tween deck, offers multiple cargo configurations. With this, the company will be able to transport a wide range of cargoes, including containers and breakbulk, on their return journey, as well as more widely in the Mediterranean region.

The CF 3850 vessels will also provide the Polidano with increased efficiency. The vessel’s modern hull design and minimal resistance in the water are part of Damen’s concerted effort to reduce both fuel consumption and emissions to a minimum.

A further advantage that led the company to approach Damen was the shipbuilder’s ability to provide a fast delivery. It is Damen’s practice to construct its proven vessels in series, often for stock. The two CF 3850 vessels were already in construction at Damen’s yard in China prior to Polidano placing its order.

As a result, the company will be able to take delivery of both vessels within a year of signing the contract. Damen expects to deliver the first vessel this year, and the second in Q1 2027.

Polidano is a well-established group of companies in Malta where, over the past four decades, it has shaped the construction industry in the island nation. The group is divided into three main segments –construction and infrastructure, property development, hospitality and leisure. The expansion and modernization of the fleet will enhance Polidano’s operation, a reality where efficiency and cost effectiveness for the importation of materials is paramount. The company’s philosophy is to invest continually in innovation in order to improve both its competences and its environmental performance.