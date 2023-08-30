Damen Triton and British Royal Navy Collaborate on Remote Monitoring

Damen Digital Solutions and the British Royal Navy's innovation programme NavyX have announced a collaboration on the development of new solutions to enhance maritime operations based on the Damen Triton data platform.

Damen will provide NavyX with its industry-leading Triton remote monitoring system and perform associated data collection. Damen delivered a digital twin model of the Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 4008 XV Patrick Blackett that the shipbuilder delivered to NavyX in July 2022. With this, the NavyX team will be able to explore future technologies in a safe environment, prior to onboard testing.

Combining Damen’s expertise in digitalisation and data analysis with NavyX’s knowledge of naval vessels, operation and exploration, the collaboration will pave the way to innovative solutions. This element of the partnership will aid NavyX to demonstrate the support advantage that can be gained from accurate and up to date engineering data compared to the predicted model which will in turn inform how Engineering Support is transformed across the Ministry of Defence to increase the overall effectiveness and efficiency.

The collaboration started at the end of 2022. The next stage will be Damen’s delivery of the Triton remote monitoring platform and the digital twin model of XV Patrick Blackett.



