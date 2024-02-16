Damen Unveils New Compact Tugboat

Dutch shipbuilder Damen has presented the latest vessel in its Compact Tugs product platform – the ASD Tug 1810.

Just over 18 meters long, the ASD Tug 1810 is capable of 30 tonnes of bollard pull ahead and 28 tonnes bollard pull astern.

Like the other vessels in the range, the ASD Tug 1810 features clutter free decks.

The ASD Tug 1810 also boasts the patented Damen Twin Fin skeg. Originally installed on the RSD Tug 2513, the skeg has now become a feature on all Damen's Compact Tugs.

According to the company, it has demonstrated its ability to boost course keeping, maneuverability and predictable sailing behavior during operations, improving both efficiency and safety.

Despite its compact nature, Damen said it has designed the ASD Tug 1810 to produce minimal noise and vibration. The four-person accommodation, for example, is well insulated and finished with modern, durable linings, while the wheelhouse features a floating floor and acoustical ceiling.

The tug will be delivered with all the necessary equipment to be remotely connected to Damen’s IoT solution Triton to boost the efficiency and monitoring of the vessel’s performance.

“The aim of the Compact Tugs range is to serve the needs of today’s ports and harbors. That means addressing multiple questions in a single platform. Such vessels need increasing amounts of power, situated in increasingly compact vessels, with zero compromises on safety and reliability, while advancing maritime sustainability.

“It’s a challenge for sure, but at Damen it’s the challenge that motivates us and that has been the driving force behind our vessels over the years,” Damen said.