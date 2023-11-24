Damen Wins Order to Build Vessel for Taiwan Offshore Wind Market

Japan-based Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, (MOL) and Taiwan-based Ta Tong Marine Co. have through their joint venture Ta San Shang Marine Co. Ltd. (TSSM), signed a deal with the Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards for the construction of a new service operation vessel (SOV).

As TSSM's second Taiwan-flagged SOV, following Asia's first, the TSS Pioneer, which was delivered in 2022, the vessel is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025 in Vietnam.

The new CSOV, which will be methanol-ready will support offshore wind farms in Taiwan, and, provide comfortable accommodations at sea for personnel from windfarm developers, wind turbine manufacturers, construction companies, and others.

"The safe transfer of personnels and supplies from the vessel to the offshore wind farm will contribute to the development of Taiwan's offshore wind power industry," MOL said.

Masayuki Sugiyama, MOL Executive Officer responsible for Wind Power Project Unit, said, "In addition to the TSS Pioneer, this new CSOV operation will solidify TSSM's position as an SOV player in Taiwan. Also, we would like to use this project as a stepping stone for MOL's SOV business development in the Asian region, including Japan."

TSSM Chairman Hrong Nain Lin added, "With our experience in operating Asia's first dedicated offshore wind SOV, we're now prepared to offer more for the Green Energy Industry. This Damen CSOV will be a valuable new force to support Taiwan offshore wind developments and other future projects in Asia Pacific region. We, as always, will continue to provide safe working environment and a comfortable home at sea for technicians and marine crew."

Damen Shipyards CEO Arnout Damen said: "We are very honored to welcome TSSM into the Damen family. We are also very happy that after reviewing the options, TSSM has opted for the proven Damen CSOV9020 design. We are confident that this new vessel will make a significant contribution to the development of the Taiwanese offshore wind sector and beyond. We look forward to a very fruitful and long relationship with TSSM."

(Signing ceremony)

From left: MOL Senior Managing Executive Officer Hirofumi Kuwata, TSSM Chairman Hrong Nain Lin, and Damen Director Jelle Brantsma

[Outline of the vessel]