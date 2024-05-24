Damen’s Tugs to Run on CMB.TECH’s Dual-Fuel Hydrogen Technology

CMB.TECH and Damen have signed collaboration agreement for four hydrogen-powered tugs.

Built by Damen, the vessels will use CMB.TECH's dual fuel hydrogen technology that will significantly reduce emissions.

The agreement was signed on May 23, 2024, the same day the classification society Lloyd’s Register presented CMB.TECH and Damen with an approval in principle (AiP) for the hydrogen solution that will be installed in the tugs.

The dual fuel hydrogen ASD Tugs 2812 FF-H2, with 80-tonnes bollard pull, that meet the most stringent IMO Tier III and EU Stage V standards, are a new step in the parties’ cooperation.

The vessels will feature four highspeed dual fuel hydrogen engines, designed to minimize NOx and CO2 emissions.

They will also have modular storage systems for compressed hydrogen, ensuring safe storage below deck. Each tug can carry up to 16 hydrogen bottles, storing a total of 736kg of pressurized hydrogen at 350 bar.

While the tugs will primarily run on hydrogen, they’re equipped to switch to traditional fuel if hydrogen isn’t available and can operate on 100% traditional fuel if needed. The tugs feature a total of 160m3 fuel holds.

"This contract marks another very important step in the development of our hydrogen-powered vessel portfolio. ASD tugs are ideal assets to start the decarbonization of port operations. With our hydrogen tugs, every port in the world will now be able to lower its carbon emissions and create demand for green hydrogen production,” said Alexander Saverys, CEO of CMB.TECH.

Damen and CMB.TECH have previously cooperated on the development of a series Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV) - which are powered by dual fuel hydrogen generator sets - the so-called Elevation Series, that Damen is building for CMB.TECH’s subsidiary Windcat.